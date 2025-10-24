Rakell had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

His goal made it 2-0 early in the second period; he knocked in a rebound in the low slot. Rakell is on a five-game, six-point scoring streak that includes two goals and seven shots. Overall, he has put up eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games this season. Rakell put up career numbers (35 goals, 35 assists; 81 games) at age 31 last season, and this start looks like that excellence has carried over to 2025-26.