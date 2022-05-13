Rakell (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday for Game 6 against the Rangers.
Rakell has been out since Game 1 with an upper-body injury following a hit from Ryan Lindgren. If the 29-year-old forward is able to go on Friday he could see an expanded role with Sidney Crosby (upper body) ruled out. Rakell had four goals and nine assists in 20 games after joining the Penguins at the trade deadline.
