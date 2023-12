Rakell (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Minnesota on Monday.

Rakell will almost certainly be given another crack at a top-six role once activated off injured reserve, which could happen ahead of Monday's matchup. Despite playing with the Penguins' star centers, Rakell has yet to score a goal in 17 games this season. If that trend continues coming out of his injury absence, coach Mike Sullivan may have to consider dropping Rakell to the third line.