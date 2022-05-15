Rakell (upper body) is a game-time decision for Game 7 against the Rangers on Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since Game 1 on May 3, when he was knocked out of the game due to injury after logging just 4:28 of ice time. Rakell was a solid contributor after coming over from Anaheim in trade -- chipping in 13 points in 19 regular-season games with the Penguins -- so his return would be welcomed in what figures to be quite a Game 7 battle at Madison Square Garden.