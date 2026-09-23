Rakell scored a goal on two shots during Tuesday's 7-4 preseason loss to Detroit.

Rakell has been inconsistent over his four full seasons in Pittsburgh, and he's coming off a season in which he recorded 24 goals, 24 assists, 71 hits and 43 blocked shots while averaging 18:57 ice time over 60 regular-season games after racking up a career-high 70 points the year before. The 33-year-old will presumably continue to see plenty of work during the 2026-27 campaign, and he had an encouraging showing during his preseason debut Tuesday.