Rakell notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rakell began the game on the second line, but a shuffle during the contest saw him pick up first-line minutes in the third period. He set up Sidney Crosby's goal late in the final frame, though it had no impact on the result. With just three assists over seven games since his last goal, Rakell's offense has gone a bit sluggish. The 29-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 11 helpers, 116 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-5 rating through 38 contests.