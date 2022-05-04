Rakell (upper body) was injured on a hit from Ryan Lindgren in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Rakell was wobbly on his skates and needed assistance from teammates to leave the ice. The 28-year-old didn't return at the start of the second period, The Penguins didn't immediately rule him out for the contest, but based on the way he exited, it seems unlikely he'll return to the game. More information on his status should surface before Thursday's Game 2.