Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Lights lamp twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell scored two goals, one shorthanded, in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
The veteran center potted the Penguins' second and seventh goals of the night, with the latter chasing Ilya Sorokin from the game. Rakell has been outstanding in March, getting onto the scoresheet in 12 of the last 13 games while collecting eight goals and 17 points over that stretch. He needs one more tally to produce his seventh career 20-goal campaign.
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