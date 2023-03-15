Rakell recorded an assist and six shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Rakell grabbed a secondary assist on Kris Letang's tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Rakell has points in three straight games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight contests. He's primarily played on Pittsburgh's third line with Drew O'Connor and newly-acquired Mikael Granlund, though Rakell's value is boosted by his usage on the power play. Rakell is up to 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 67 games, his highest mark since 2017-18 when he posted 69 points with Anaheim.