Rakell scored a goal Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Forget the loss -- Rakell snapped an 0-for-2023-24 goal slump and that's cause for a celly. It ended a 20-game goal drought. It's still not enough to warrant rostering him, but he has the scoring prowess to go on a run. Rakell may work his way back to fantasy relevance. You never know, so get on board right now and hold him for a couple weeks.