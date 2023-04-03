Rakell scored two goals in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Flyers.

Rakell opened the scoring in unusual fashion Sunday when his shot careened off the boards and behind Samuel Ersson to give Pittsburgh an early 1-0 lead. Rakell would add a second tally 3:13 later, redirecting a feed from Evgeni Malkin on a power play. The 29-year-old Rakell has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five games. He's up to 27 goals and 56 points in 77 games this season, his highest total since 2017.