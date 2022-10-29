Rakell scored a power-play goal on eight shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Rakell was the only Penguin to beat Spencer Martin, and he was one of their best players in the loss, which was closer than it looked. The 29-year-old Rakell has four goals and one assist through eight games, but he has yet to get on the scoresheet in consecutive contests this year. He's added 34 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while working in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.