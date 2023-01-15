Rakell found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Rakell scored on the power play at 7:48 of the third period to narrow the Hurricanes' lead to 2-1, but Pittsburgh couldn't complete the comeback attempt. It was his 15th goal and 26th point in 42 games this season. Rakell was limited to just a goal and three points in his previous nine contests.