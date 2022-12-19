Rakell contributed a power-play goal in a 3-2 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Rakell has 13 goals and 21 points in 31 games in 2022-23, including seven power-play points. The 29-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He entered the contest averaging 17:59 of ice time, including 2:28 with the man advantage, and Rakell should be able to maintain his overall offensive pace as long as he stays in his current role.