Rakell (upper body) has yet to be cleared for contact despite sporting a regular jersey at Tuesday's optional skate, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rakell has missed the last three games while dealing with his upper-body injury and remains in doubt versus the Rangers for Game 5 on Wednesday. Whenever the 29-year-old Swede does get back into the lineup, he should immediately reclaim his place on the second line with Evgeni Malkin, making him a top-half fantasy target.
