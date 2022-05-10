Rakell (upper body) has yet to be cleared for contact despite sporting a regular jersey at Tuesday's optional skate, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rakell has missed the last three games while dealing with his upper-body injury and remains in doubt versus the Rangers for Game 5 on Wednesday. Whenever the 29-year-old Swede does get back into the lineup, he should immediately reclaim his place on the second line with Evgeni Malkin, making him a top-half fantasy target.