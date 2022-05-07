Rakell (upper body) is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's Game 3 versus the Rangers, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rakell will miss a second straight game after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 1. The 29-year-old doesn't have a timeline to return yet, so he's questionable at best for Monday's Game 4.
