Rakell (upper body) will not be available for Saturday's tilt in Toronto, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Rakell did partake in the morning skate and is very close to a return. He has missed the last 11 games after getting hurt Nov. 19 against Vegas. Rakell was a big producer for the Penguins last season, scoring 28 times while adding 32 assists in 82 games, but he has struggled mightily this season with only four assists in 17 contests.