Rakell recorded an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.
Last season, Rakell put up 28 goals and 32 assists over a full season with the Penguins, which included a career-high 21 points on the man advantage. He's talented in his own right, but Rakell has the added bonus of playing alongside a future Hall of Famer in Evgeni Malkin, and opposite venerable winger Reilly Smith, who is fresh off a Stanley Cup-winning season with the Golden Knights.
