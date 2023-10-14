Rakell recorded an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.

Last season, Rakell put up 28 goals and 32 assists over a full season with the Penguins, which included a career-high 21 points on the man advantage. He's talented in his own right, but Rakell has the added bonus of playing alongside a future Hall of Famer in Evgeni Malkin, and opposite venerable winger Reilly Smith, who is fresh off a Stanley Cup-winning season with the Golden Knights.