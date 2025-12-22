Rakell scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Rakell played a part in a historic night for Sidney Crosby, helping out on the captain's goal before scoring the tally Crosby assisted on to set the Penguins' franchise points record. Over six games since returning from a hand injury, Rakell has a goal and three helpers, as well as 22 shots on net and 13 hits. The versatile forward is up to 12 points (five on the power play), 39 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests this season.