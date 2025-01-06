Rakell notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Rakell was in the red for plus-minus for a fifth straight game -- he has four points and a minus-8 rating in that span. As long as his offense stays steady, everything else is forgivable. The 31-year-old forward is at 33 points (nine on the power play), 98 shots on net, 69 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 41 appearances this season.