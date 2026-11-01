Rakell scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Rakell's resurgence continued despite the loss. He's scored in four of the last five games and has a total of six points in that span. The 33-year-old is up to four goals, four assists, 35 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances. As long as Rakell stays on the top line, he should be able to provide good scoring numbers and a bit of all-around production.