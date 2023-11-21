Rakell (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Rakell wasn't given a specific recovery timeline other than the fact that he would be out long-term. As such, it's not a shock to see the 30-year-old Swede wind up on injured reserve. If Bryan Rust (lower body) misses any time as well, the Penguins will need to recall a pair of forwards from the minors.