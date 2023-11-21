Rakell (upper body) was put on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Rakell will be out for at least 10 games and 24 days after being placed on LTIR. The Penguins announced Tuesday the 30-year-old Swede was dealing with a long-term injury. If Bryan Rust (lower body) misses any time as well, the Penguins will need to recall a pair of forwards from the minors.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: On board with helper•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two points in victory•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets a pair in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Posts two assists•