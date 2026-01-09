Rakell distributed two assists and placed four shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Rakell chipped in on goals scored by Erik Karlsson on Connor Dewar for Pittsburgh's first two tallies of Thursday's contest. With the pair of helpers, Rakell is up to 11 assists, 17 points, 63 shots on net, 32 hits and 21 blocks through 22 games this season. The 32-year-old forward has built up a three-game point streak, which is the longest since his return from a hand injury in mid-December. While the aforementioned injury will likely keep him from replicating the career year he had a season ago, he remains a cash cow for steady all-around production, as he is averaging nearly a point, three shots on goal, one and a half hits and a block per game when healthy. His role on Pittsburgh's top line should give him a strong chance to chase the 40-point mark, which would salvage a season riddled with an injury and give him solid fantasy value in standard formats moving forward.