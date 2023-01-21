Rakell netted a power-play goal in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win against Ottawa on Friday.

Rakell has 17 goals and 31 points in 45 games this season. He's on a four-game point streak and has provided three markers and six points over that span. His recent hot stretch has been a nice change of pace after Rakell was held to a goal and three points over nine contests from Dec. 22-Jan. 13.