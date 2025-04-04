Rakell recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues. He also recorded five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-1 rating.

Rakell notched a goal for the first time since March 21, when he scored a goal in the 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets, but the 31-year-old has been able to impact the Penguins' offense even when he's not finding the twine. Rakell has recorded points in 12 of his 15 appearances since the beginning of March, tallying 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) over that span.