Rakell collected two assists and six shots in the Penguins' 7-4 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Rakell assisted on goals from Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel. This game gives Rakell points in back-to-back games and ups his point total to 12 in the month of March. On the season, Rakell has 25 goals and 53 points in 74 games.