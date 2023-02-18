Rakell scored two goals on a team-high eight shots with a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Both his tallies came in the second period, helping the Penguins build a 4-2 lead, but they couldn't solve Ilya Sorokin in the third. Rakell has three goals and five points over the last two games, the first time all season he's had back-to-back multi-point performances, and a spot alongside Sidney Crosby has the 29-year-old winger surging toward his first 30-goal campaign since 2017-18.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Three-point effort in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Adds three assists Monday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets power-play goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Generates helper Thursday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets power-play goal Sunday•