Rakell collected a first-period goal and assist, but the Oilers rallied to claim a 6-3 victory over the Penguins on Monday.

Rakell appears to be starting to earn a defined role with the Penguins. The 29-year-old right winger scored a combined 87 goals for the Ducks from 2015-18 but had little impact (four tallies) during his first run with the Penguins. So far this season, Rakell is attempting to make up for the lost campaign, collecting three goals in six outings. He also was credited with his first assist Monday, aiding Sidney Crosby on his first-period tally.