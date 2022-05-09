Rakell (upper body) skated in a non-contact sweater at Monday's game-day skate and has been officially ruled out for Game 4 versus the Rangers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While it's certainly good news that Rakell has begun skating, his absence will continue to create a hole on the Penguins' second line, one that is currently being filled by Danton Heinen. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Rakell was mired in a four-game pointless streak during which he recorded seven shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating. Once cleared to play, Rakell should be a lock to play on Evgeni Malkin's line where he can offer top-half fantasy value.