Rakell scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Rakell had been limited to three helpers over his previous five games. The 32-year-old forward continues to play on the top line, and he's been fairly steady with six points over nine outings in January. He's at seven goals, 19 points, 84 shots on net, 36 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances.