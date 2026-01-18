Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Rakell had been limited to three helpers over his previous five games. The 32-year-old forward continues to play on the top line, and he's been fairly steady with six points over nine outings in January. He's at seven goals, 19 points, 84 shots on net, 36 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Plates pair of helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores late equalizer•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Gets goal in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: One of each in shootout win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Earns helper in second game back•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Activated off injured reserve•