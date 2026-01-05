default-cbs-image
Rakell scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Rakell has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Even though injuries have limited him to only 21 games so far, he hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his performances and has earned a mere 15 points (six goals, nine assists) overall.

