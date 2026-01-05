Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores late equalizer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Rakell has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Even though injuries have limited him to only 21 games so far, he hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his performances and has earned a mere 15 points (six goals, nine assists) overall.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Gets goal in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: One of each in shootout win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Earns helper in second game back•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Cleared for contact•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Will miss at least three more weeks•