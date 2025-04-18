Rakell logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The helper got Rakell to the 70-point mark for the first time in his career. He racked up 11 points over the last 12 contests of the season to achieve a career year. Rakell concludes 2024-25 with 35 goals, 35 assists, 203 shots on net, 116 hits, 77 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating over 81 appearances. He's under contract for three more years, and he should be a key part of the Penguins' offense in 2025-26.