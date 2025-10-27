Rakell (hand) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Rakell is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery, which will see him sidelined until mid-to-late December. With the 32-year-old Swede on the shelf, Filip Hallander looks set to get the first crack at playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby -- though Ville Koivunen and Benjamin Kindel could also get looks.