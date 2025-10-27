Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Shifts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell (hand) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
Rakell is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery, which will see him sidelined until mid-to-late December. With the 32-year-old Swede on the shelf, Filip Hallander looks set to get the first crack at playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby -- though Ville Koivunen and Benjamin Kindel could also get looks.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Undergoes hand surgery•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Sustains injury late Saturday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Hot streak continues Thursday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Bags goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two points against Isles•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Sets career high in points•