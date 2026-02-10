Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Slated to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell (lower body) is expected to play against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Rakell sat out Pittsburgh's 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday before the Olympic break, but he will be available to play in Sweden's tournament opener. He has been skating alongside Elias Pettersson and Mika Zibanejad during practices. The 32-year-old Rakell has 10 goals, 24 points, 103 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 50 hits across 35 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Not available Thursday•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two-point effort in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Buries goal in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets another goal•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Plates pair of helpers in win•