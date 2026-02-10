Rakell (lower body) is expected to play against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Rakell sat out Pittsburgh's 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday before the Olympic break, but he will be available to play in Sweden's tournament opener. He has been skating alongside Elias Pettersson and Mika Zibanejad during practices. The 32-year-old Rakell has 10 goals, 24 points, 103 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and 50 hits across 35 NHL appearances this season.