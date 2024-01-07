Rakell scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
Rakell showed off his good hand-eye coordination when he deflected in a shot from Erik Karlsson with eight seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play. He has four goals in the last seven games after going without a goal for his first 19 contests.
