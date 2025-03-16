Rakell scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

Rakell has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of eight games in March, earning six goals and four assists. The 31-year-old's tally Saturday gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead in the second period. For the season, he's up to 31 goals, 59 points, 171 shots on net, 101 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 68 appearances. He's poised to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in his career, and his career highs of 34 goals and 69 points from 2017-18 with the Ducks are within reach by the end of the campaign.