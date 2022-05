Rakell (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Rakell will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. In 20 games since joining the Penguins, the 29-year-old Swede has recorded four goals and nine assists, including one power-play point, and should be capable of offering top-half fantasy value once given the green light to suit up.