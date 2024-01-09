Rakell delivered a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Rakell has averaged a point per game since returning from an upper-body injury three weeks ago, adding five goals and five assists in that span. His latest goal arrived courtesy of a wicked behind-the-back pass from Evgeni Malkin at the top of the crease. Rakell has five goals, nine assists, and four power-play points through 27 games, which looks much more balanced thanks to his latest hot streak.