Rakell (upper body) will play Sunday against the Rangers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rakell will return from a five-game absence after he was injured in Game 1 on May 3. The 29-year-old winger will skate in a second-line role alongside Evgeni Malkin. He scored 13 points while averaging 17:01 of ice time in 19 games after the Penguins acquired him from Anaheim.