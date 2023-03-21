Rakell provided a goal in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Monday.

The net must be looking awfully big to Rakell, given that he's contributed four goals -- along with two assists -- over his last six contests. His latest efforts couldn't save the Penguins though. He tied the contest at 1-1 with his marker late in the third period, but Ottawa quickly regained the lead. Through 70 appearances this season, Rakell has 25 goals and 50 points. This is the first time the 29-year-old has reached the 25-goal or 50-point milestones since 2017-18.