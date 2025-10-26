default-cbs-image
Rakell (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Rakell left the game in the third period, which could explain the lack of an update. The 32-year-old is a key player for the Penguins and has racked up eight points through nine outings. The Penguins' next game is Monday at home versus the Blues before they head out on a four-game road trip.

