Rakell scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Rakell started the year cold, but he has three goals and an assist over his last four contests. He's involved on both sides of special teams while seeing top-line minutes at even strength, so it's no surprise he's gotten his offense going. The 33-year-old tends to run a little streaky with his scoring. He has three goals, three helpers, 33 shots on net, 15 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 13 appearances.