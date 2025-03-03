Rakell netted a pair of even-strength goals on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Rakell has scored in back-to-back games after being held without a marker in five prior outings. The right-shot forward tied the score on two separate occasions Sunday, but his efforts weren't enough to help the Penguins squeak out a win. The 31-year-old has generated 28 goals and 24 assists across 62 appearances this season. Rakell's 34 goals with Anaheim in 2017-18 are a career high, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that he surpasses that number with 19 games remaining on Pittsburgh's schedule in 2024-25.