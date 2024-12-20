Rakell scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

The top line of Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust accounted for four goals and 10 points in a stellar performance. This was Rakell's fourth multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he has recorded five goals and five assists. The 31-year-old is up to 15 goals -- matching his total from last year -- with 11 assists 81 shots on net, 62 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances. Rakell's career highs are 28 goals and 60 points in 2022-23, which is the only year he's played all 82 games. He could best both of those marks if he stays hot on Pittsburgh's top line.