Rakell scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Rakell not only opened his goal-scoring account for the season, but he also snapped a seven-game pointless drought with his first multi-point effort of the campaign. His involvement in both a power-play goal and a late scoring play is encouraging, but he'll need more consistent production to overcome his slow start, especially now that he's playing as a middle-six forward instead of a top-six role.