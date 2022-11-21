Rakell scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Over his last seven games, Rakell has looked solid with three goals and four helpers. This was his second multi-point effort in that span. A recent move to the top line has helped keep his offense steady. The winger has eight tallies, five assists, 58 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-12 rating in 19 contests overall. That's right in line with the scoring pace he displayed after coming over from the Ducks at the trade deadline last season.