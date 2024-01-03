Rakell produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Penguins found themselves in a 4-0 hole before the first period was done, but Rakell began the comeback attempt by blasting home a one-timer from the high slot with just four seconds left before the first intermission. He's been locked in since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-December, and over the last six games he's delivered three goals and seven points, taking full advantage of an assignment on Pittsburgh's top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.