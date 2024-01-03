Watch Now:

Rakell produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Penguins found themselves in a 4-0 hole before the first period was done, but Rakell began the comeback attempt by blasting home a one-timer from the high slot with just four seconds left before the first intermission. He's been locked in since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-December, and over the last six games he's delivered three goals and seven points, taking full advantage of an assignment on Pittsburgh's top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.

More News