Rakell scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

He knotted the score at 2-2 early in the third period before helping to set up Jeff Carter's winner 96 seconds into OT. Rakell continues to enjoy his time in a top-six role for the Penguins, and over the last 13 games he's piled up six goals and 11 points despite very little production (just two helpers) with the man advantage.