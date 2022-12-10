Rakell scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
He knotted the score at 2-2 early in the third period before helping to set up Jeff Carter's winner 96 seconds into OT. Rakell continues to enjoy his time in a top-six role for the Penguins, and over the last 13 games he's piled up six goals and 11 points despite very little production (just two helpers) with the man advantage.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two-point effort in Sunday's win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Credited with helper•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Records two early points•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores versus Kings•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Inks six-year extension•