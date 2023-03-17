Rakell scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Skating on a line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, Rakell got his team on the board late in the second period during a game in which the Penguins never led. The performance extended Rakell's point streak to four games, and over the last 16 contests the 29-year-old has piled up six goals and 16 points while mainly seeing top-six duty.